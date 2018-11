Police said he shut himself inside a room after the fight. (Representational)

A 30-year-old army man posted in Punjab, allegedly committed suicide on Monday by hanging himself at his home in Rohtas district in Bihar, police said.

Gagan Deep, a Naik in the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering, was posted at Sangrur district in Punjab.

Father of a 2-year-old boy and a six-month-old girl, he had come home a week ago. Police said he had a quarrel with his wife and shut himself inside a room.

When the door was forced open, his body was found hanging from the ceiling