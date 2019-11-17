Elephant Kills Caretaker In Maharashtra's Tiger Reserve

The forest official said that Jankiram Masram died instantly after he was attacked by the elephant

An irate elephant killed its caretaker on Saturday evening in Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, a forest department official said.

The elephant, named Gajraj, was in an aggressive mood since morning and attacked his caretaker Jankiram Masram, while being taken for feeding, killing him instantly, the official said.

Tadoba National Park, spread over an area of 116.55 square km, and Andhari Wildlife Sanctuary, spread on 508 square km, together form the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve.

