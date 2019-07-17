Women Among 9 Killed In Shootout In UP Village Over Land Dispute

Two people have been arrested in connection with the firing

Nine people, including four women, have been shot dead in a village in eastern Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, over a land dispute. Two people have been arrested in connection with the firing.

The incident took place in the Ubha village in the district, where a village chief had purchased 36 acre agricultural land two years ago. Today, he and his associates went to take possession of the land. The villagers opposed the village chief after which his men allegedly opened fire at them, police said.

"It is an incident in the remote area in Ghorawal, village Ubha.The Pradhan (village chief) purchased 90 bigha (36 acres) land two years ago. Today he went with some of his allies to take possession (of the land). Local villagers opposed. As a result, they (village chief's men) opened fire causing death of nine villagers, including four women," a senior police officer told NDTV.

The situation is now normal, the police said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken note of the incident and has expressed his condolences to the families of the people who have died. He has directed the district magistrate to provide immediate medical attention to the injured. He has also directed the state's police chief to personally monitor the case and ensure effective action to catch the culprits.

