8-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Andhra Pradesh Hotel

An eight-year-old boy was found dead in a toilet a hostel in Andhra Pradesh. The class 3 student was stabbed in the neck, reported police.

The BC Welfare Hostel is in Challapalli town in state's Krishna district.

"The boy is eight years old and cut marks are visible on his neck. The investigation is still in a preliminary stage," said police inspector Narayana.

