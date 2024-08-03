8-Year-Old Boy Falls Into Manhole In Delhi's Defence Colony, Rescued

The child was promptly rescued with the help of people. (Representative Image)

An eight-year-old boy was rescued after he fell into a manhole that was covered with cardboard in Delhi's Defence Colony area, officials said on Saturday.

According to the Delhi Police, the child has been identified as Jasmeet Singh, who fell into a manhole in front of South Delhi Public School in the national capital.

"The manhole lid was covered with a plyboard, which the 8-year-old boy, stepped on. The plyboard broke, causing him to fall into the sewer," the police said.

The child was promptly rescued with the help of people and didn't sustain any injuries.

The boy was being dropped off to school by his father and was accompanied by his mother and younger sister.

Ajeet Singh, the father of the boy, said, "There was a plyboard on the sewer, it broke, and my child fell inside it. My wife was with me, she held his hand and people immediately pulled my child out. The pit was deep, so I had to lie down on the road and pull him out. It didn't rain yesterday, had it rained, it would have overflowed. There was a plyboard on the sewer but its cover was lying there too. The cover was not broken, it didn't have any cracks either."

He added that he took his son immediately to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he was given first aid and further treatment.

"After being pulled out, I took my child to AIIMS, where he remained for 7-8 hours. He was examined there. He is still jittery now, he woke up scared 2-3 times at night. There was chest-deep water in the sewer. I was with my child. Several other children come to the school alone on their own, had they fallen in it, who would have seen and rescued them? If the sewer was cleaned, why was it not covered? Why should my child suffer in the fight between MCD and NDMC? This should be investigated," he added.

Earlier on August 1, a mother and a child tragically drowned after falling into a waterlogged drain in Ghazipur, near the Mayur Vihar area of East Delhi, following heavy rainfall in the national capital.

The dead were identified as Tanuja (22) and her child, Priyansh (3), residents of Prakash Nagar Khoda Colony.

On July 27, three UPSC aspirants lost their lives in a flooding incident at an IAS coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar.