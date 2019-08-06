8 Children Killed, 10 Hurt As School Van Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand

Eight children killed, 10 injured when their school van fell in gorge (Representational image)

Eight children were killed and 10 injured this morning when their school van fell into a deep gorge in the Tehri Garhwal district, officials said.

"The incident occurred on the Pratap Nagar-Kangsali-Madan Negi motor road when the van was on its way to Madannegi," Tehri District Magistrate V Shanmugam said.

"Two children escaped with minor injuries. Rest of the injured were taken to the District Hospital. Rescue operations are underway," he further said.

