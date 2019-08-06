8 Children Killed, 10 Hurt As School Van Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand

Cities | | Updated: August 06, 2019 11:09 IST
Eight children killed, 10 injured when their school van fell in gorge (Representational image)


New Tehri, Uttarakhand: 

Eight children were killed and 10 injured this morning when their school van fell into a deep gorge in the Tehri Garhwal district, officials said.

"The incident occurred on the Pratap Nagar-Kangsali-Madan Negi motor road when the van was on its way to Madannegi," Tehri District Magistrate V Shanmugam said.

"Two children escaped with minor injuries. Rest of the injured were taken to the District Hospital. Rescue operations are underway," he further said.



