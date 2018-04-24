67-Year-Old Woman Murdered In Delhi's Hauz Khas, House Ransacked, Say Police An elderly woman was found murdered in a posh locality of south Delhi. Cops say she was hit on her head with blunt object

Elderly woman murdered in Delhi on Monday, cops launch investigation New Delhi: An elderly woman was found murdered at her home in south Delhi's posh Hauz Khas area on Monday evening. The 67-year-old, Usha Devi, was found lying in a pool of blood by her daughter after she came back from work said the police.



The woman was hit on her dead with a heavy blunt object several times said sources in the police. Mrs Usha Devi, who was living in a DDA flat in the area for the last 15 years, was last seen around 5 pm yesterday, the police said.



The flat where Mrs Usha Devi lived with her husband and daughter was found ransacked. The police believe, someone known to the woman had entered the flat as there were no signs of forced entry or struggle.

A case has been filed at the Hauz Khas police station based on her daughter's statement, said a senior officer. The police have also detained a few people for questioning say police sources.



Usha Devi's husband is retired officer of the Central Public Works Department or CPWD and her daughter works at Delhi-based private firm.



The Delhi government on April 10 said a commission for the safety of senior citizens will soon be formed; a 13-member committee, formed by the state government has already submitted its report.

A senior official of the Delhi government told news agency PTI, that the report is currently pending with the law department for vetting. The national capital has around 12 lakh elderly people (60 years and above) as per the 2011 Census data.



