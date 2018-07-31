60 Students Fall Ill After Drinking Contaminated Water Near School

The water samples have been collected and sent for analysis. (Representational)

At least 60 students were hospitalized today after they drank contaminated water from taps near their school in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, a police official said. Eight students are said to be serious.

The students, aged 10 to 12 years, complained of stomach ache, dysentery and giddiness after drinking contaminated water from taps near their school, run by an NGO Rayat Shikshan Sanstha, in Pimpaldari village, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ranjankumar Sharma said.

They were rushed to a primary health centre in Dhargaon where most of them were admitted, he said.

Eight students, whose condition was serious, were shifted to a hospital in Loni city for treatment, the SP said, adding that seven students were discharged after treatment at the primary health centre.

"We have collected water samples and sent them for analysis," Mr Sharma said.

