6-Year-Old Raped While Returning From School In Punjab: Police

Probe is underway in the case. (Representational)

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an unidentified man while she was returning home from school in Phagwara in Punjab, police said on Wednesday.

The six-year-old girl's mother reported the matter to police when she saw her weeping and bleeding on Tuesday, Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Jatinderjit Singh said.

He said the minor girl was returning home from school when she was raped by an unidentified man.

The girl was medically examined, the SHO said.

A case under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the unknown accused, he said.

He said police was leaving no stone unturned to trace the culprit.