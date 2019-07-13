6-Feet Long Cobra, Wild Scorpion Rescued From Septic Tank In Coimbatore

The six-feet long cobra and a giant wild scorpion were rescued from a septic tank.

A six-feet long cobra and a giant wild scorpion were rescued from a septic tank at Nanjundapuram Arm House in Coimbatore on Friday.

The wild scorpion was released in the woods and the snake rescuer extricated the reptile from an unused septic tank and released it in the nearby forest.

The snake rescuer had to struggle for a longer duration to rescue the snake from the tank using a stick.

