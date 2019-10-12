55-Year-Old Man, Wife Electrocuted In UP

Both were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared brought dead, police said (Representational)

A 55-year-old man and his wife were killed on Friday after they came in contact with a live electric wire in Suremanpur village in Bairia, the police said.

The incident took place when Saraswati Devi (48) came in contact with the wire and her husband Rambabu tried to save her, they said.

Both of them were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared brought dead, police said. The bodies were sent for post-mortem, they added.

