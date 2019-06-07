50-Year-Old Nurse Allegedly Stabbed To Death In Indore, Accused Arrested

A 50-year-old nurse was allegedly stabbed to death by a patient at a clinic in Indore on Thursday. The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, the police said.
The nurse, Lata Verma, was attacked by the patient at a clinic in Indore's Tukoganj.
The nurse's brother said her son tried to save his mother and was also injured in the attack. He has been admitted to a hospital.
A senior police officer said the accused has been arrested.
"The knife used for stabbing has been recovered. The matter is being investigated," senior police officer Yusuf Qureshi said.