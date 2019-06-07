50-Year-Old Nurse Allegedly Stabbed To Death In Indore, Accused Arrested

The nurse's brother said her son tried to save his mother and was also injured in the attack. He has been admitted to a hospital.

Cities | | Updated: June 07, 2019 07:28 IST
Nurse Lata Verma was attacked by the patient at a clinic in Indore's Tukoganj. (Representational Image)


Indore: 

A 50-year-old nurse was allegedly stabbed to death by a patient at a clinic in Indore on Thursday. The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, the police said. 

The nurse, Lata Verma, was attacked by the patient at a clinic in Indore's Tukoganj.

A senior police officer said the accused has been arrested. 

"The knife used for stabbing has been recovered. The matter is being investigated," senior police officer Yusuf Qureshi said.  

