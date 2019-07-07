5-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped By Teen In UP's Etah, Critical

The girl has been admitted to a hospital, where her condition is said to be critical. (Representational)

A five-year-old girl is in a critical condition after she was allegedly raped by a teenager in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, police said on Sunday.

Police said the the accused boy lured the girl on the pretext of giving her plums when she was playing outside her house in a village under Awagarh police station area on Saturday. The boy then allegedly raped her, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Kumar said.

The girl informed her family about the alleged incident. She has been admitted to a hospital, where her condition is said to be critical, Mr Kumar said.

A case has been registered in the matter and efforts are on to arrest the accused, the ASP added.

