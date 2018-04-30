5-Year-Old Girl, Abducted And Killed In Faridabad, Was Also Raped: Police The girl was abducted on the intervening night of April 21 and 22 from Sarai Khwaja area by the accused, who worked as a labourer.

Police have arrested the accused, who worked as a labourer with the victim's uncle (Representational) Faridabad: A five-year-old girl, who was abducted and killed in Faridabad two weeks ago, had also been raped by the 26-year-old accused, police said today.



The forensic report has confirmed that the child was raped, a police official said.



The accused, who was arrested on April 24, was on Sunday produced before a court, which remanded him in judicial custody, Faridabad Police spokesperson Sube Singh said.



The girl was abducted on the intervening night of April 21 and 22 from Sarai Khwaja area by the accused, who worked as a labourer.



The police had filed an FIR under IPC section 363 (kidnapping) on a complaint by the girl's family on April 22 and launched her search. The accused, a labourer who worked with the girl's uncle, was arrested from the railway station in Ghaziabad.



According to the police, he had abducted and raped the child before strangulting her to death.



The police have also recovered from the accused the clothes worn by the child at the time of abduction and her grandfather's mobile phone that was stolen by him, Mr Singh said.



The accused is a native of Etawah district in Uttar Pradesh and was working with the child's uncle, he added.



