5-Year-Old Girl, Abducted And Killed In Faridabad, Was Also Raped: Police

The forensic report has confirmed that the child was raped, a police official said.
The accused, who was arrested on April 24, was on Sunday produced before a court, which remanded him in judicial custody, Faridabad Police spokesperson Sube Singh said.
The girl was abducted on the intervening night of April 21 and 22 from Sarai Khwaja area by the accused, who worked as a labourer.
The police had filed an FIR under IPC section 363 (kidnapping) on a complaint by the girl's family on April 22 and launched her search. The accused, a labourer who worked with the girl's uncle, was arrested from the railway station in Ghaziabad.
According to the police, he had abducted and raped the child before strangulting her to death.
The accused is a native of Etawah district in Uttar Pradesh and was working with the child's uncle, he added.