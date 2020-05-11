5-Year-Old Boy, Sister, 6, Drown While Bathing In Pond In Uttar Pradesh's Banda

The bodies of the two have been sent for an autopsy, police said (Representational)

A boy and his sister drowned while bathing in a pond in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Monday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Lal Bharat Kumar Pal said Deepak (5) and his sister Khushbu (6) died in the incident that took place on Sunday.

"While bathing, the two slipped into the deep end of the pond and drowned," he said.

Some passers-by fished out the floating bodies of the children and took them to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead upon arrival, Mr Pal said.

The bodies were sent for an autopsy, he added.