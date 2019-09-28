5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Attacked By Leopard In Gujarat

Forest officials said cages were being set up at various places in the area to capture the leopard (File)

A 5-year-old boy died after he was attacked by a leopard on Saturday in Gujarat's Amreli district, a forest department official said.

The incident took place at around 10:30 am in Champathal village when the boy, Chirag Katara, was playing in a farm, he said.

"Katara is the son of migrant labourers from Dahod district. He was playing in the farm when the leopard dragged him away and mauled him to death," Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife), Junagadh, Dushyant Vasavada said.

He said the village is located in Amreli district's Liliya forest range.

"Cages are being set up at various places in the area to capture the leopard. The child's body was found by villagers," he added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.