5 Minor Boys Allegedly Rape 8-Year-Old Girl After Watching Porn

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by five boys in Sahaspur, when her parents were not at home, police said today.

The boys, aged between nine to 14 years, said that they had watched pornography on a mobile phone two days before committing the crime, a police official said.

The alleged rape happened on July 12, but only came to light late on Saturday evening when the girl's parents reported the matter to the police.

The boys were detained and remanded to a juvenile home by Chief Magistrate of Juvenile Justice Board Bhavdeep Rawat.

According to the police official, the girl was playing outside her house, when the boys lured her to an empty house belonging to one of the accused, by offering her chocolates and gang-raped her.

The girl's parents were not at home. They became suspicious when the child did not eat and was unusually silent. When asked by her mother, the girl told her about what had happened with her.

Expressing shock over the incident, the chief magistrate of the juvenile justice board said it was an indication of the dangerous consequences of free access to Internet and advised parents to keep mobile phones out of the reach of children.