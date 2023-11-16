5 Killed In Tanker-Car Collision In Tamil Nadu: Cops

The front portion of the tanker and car were smashed in the impact of collision. (Representational)

At least five persons, including three women, were killed in a collision between a petroleum tanker and a car at Manakadavu in Dharapuram in the district, police said on Thursday.

The victims were occupants of the car which collided head-on with the petroleum tanker at Manakadavu, police said.

The tanker was approaching Dharapuram from Coimbatore while the car was proceeding to Dharapuram from Palani when the accident took place.

The front portion of the tanker and the car were smashed in the impact of the collision.

Efforts are on to identify the victims, a senior police official said. The Dharapuram police have registered a case.

