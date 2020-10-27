5 Killed As Boat Capsizes During Durga Idol Immersion In Bengal

Two boats were carrying around 10 people each for Durga idol immersion, police said (Representational)

Five people were killed after two country boats capsized in a water body in West Bengal's Murshidabad on Monday, police said.

The bodies of five men, all of whom were residents of Beldanga, were fished out of Dumni water body, a senior police officer said.

The incident took place around 5:15 pm. The two boats were carrying around 10 people each for Durga idol immersion, he said.

"Divers are still looking if there is anybody else in the water. Police and disaster management department personnel are working together. We will look into the matter," the officer said.