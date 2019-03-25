5 Killed, 11 Injured In Truck-Tempo Collision In Bihar

5 people were killed in a truck-tempo collision near Rani Sarai village in Patna. (Representational)

Five people were killed and 11 others injured in a truck-tempo collision near Rani Sarai village in Patna district on Monday morning, the police said.

The injured have been admitted to Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjay Kumar Singh said.

All five deceased were labourers, who were on their way to a site of an NTPC power project at Barh.

"A truck hit the tempo (a three-wheeler autorickshaw), which was ferrying labourers to the power project site, near Rani Sarai village of the district. Five of them were killed on the spot," Mr Singh said, adding that the identities of those killed in the accident were yet to be ascertained.



