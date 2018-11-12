5 Guest House Employees Allegedly Beaten Up By Policemen In Bihar

The five workers were also allegedly beaten up inside a police station. (Representational)

Five daily wage employees of a forest department guest house in Bihar's Nalanda district were allegedly assaulted by cops inside a police station, following which its station house officer (SHO) was suspended on Sunday, officials said.

In a video, an angry Nalanda Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) was purportedly seen threatening to take police to the court in connection with the assault.

The five workers were picked them up on Saturday for allegedly stealing a television from the guest house at Rajgir. They were taken to a jungle and beaten up by police. They were again thrashed inside Rajgir police station, officials said.

Rajgir police station SHO Vijendra Kumar was suspended on Sunday by Nalanda Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Porika, officials said

"Among the five people, there is a man who serves food to the chief minister. We will medically examine all five of them and take police to court," the DFO said.