5 Grenades Found At Fence Of Ex-Army Officer Home, Probe Ordered: Police

Five grenades were found at the house of a retired Army personnel near Mangalore, the police said today. The grenades that were "manufactured in 1979-1980" were noticed by the retired Army personnel when he came back from a walk on Saturday, the police officials said.

The grenades were reportedly kept near the fence of the house of the retired Army personnel in Belthangady, about 60 kilometres from Mangalore.

The ex-Army officer later kept the grenades at a "safe place" near his house so that stray animals or children don't take them away, the officials quoting the FIR.

One grenade was wrapped in yellow Plastic while others were scattered there.

"Grenades are manufactured in the ordinance factory and as per the prints on them. They were manufactured in 1979-1980," Sonawane Rishikesh, Superintendent of Police Mangalore, told NDTV.

"It is still not clear whether grenades are active or dead. The Forensic team would soon examine them. They have been kept safely with all precautions in police custody," the official added.

A case under Arms Acts has been registered in Uppinangadi Police Station.