5 Dead, One Injured In Head-On Collision Between Car, Bus In UP: Police

The bodies of the dead have been sent for post-mortem, police said (Representational)

Five persons died and one person got injured in a head-on collision between a private bus and a car on Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Friday, police said.

The incident took place about 60 kilometres away from Mathura at a place that comes under Naujheel Police Station, they said.

The occupants of the car were going to Kanpur from Noida to invite a minister for a programme , police said.

The dead have been identified as Shiv Sagar Yadav, his mother Prem Lata, Gaurav Yadav, and Aryan, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Netra Pal Singh said.

The driver of the private bus, who also died in the incident, has been identified as Balwant Singh of Pathankot, he said.

According to DSP Singh, the incident occurred during the early hours of Friday morning, when driver of the Delhi-bound private bus lost its control and ran across the divider.

A private car coming from Noida rammed into the bus, resulting in the instant death of four occupants of the car, he said.

"The impact of the collision was such that the car virtually entered the bus," he said.

The occupants of the car could be taken out only after detaching the car from the bus.

The bodies of the dead have been sent for post-mortem, while the sole injured, Nikki alias Mohnish Yadav, has been admitted in City Lifeline hospital of Mathura, the DSP said.