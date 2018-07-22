40-Year-Old Man Gets Life For Raping Minor Daughter In Rajasthan

A complaint was filed by the girl's mother, separated from the father. (Representational)

A 40-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for repeatedly raping his minor daughter.

Special judge of POCSO court Girish Kumar Aggarwal convicted the man, a resident of Kaithun area of Kota district, yesterday under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Kamal Kant Sharma.

The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000, he added.

The girl's mother along with her three children had been living separately from her husband since May 2017 as the man used to beat and torture her daily, the SPP said.

But, the convict brought back his younger son and minor daughter on the pretext of taking care of the two siblings, he said.

He repeatedly raped his daughter for several months at his house, the SPP said.

The matter came to light when the girl narrated her plight to her mother. Acting on the complaint lodged by the mother, police arrested the man on June 4, 2018 and submitted a charge sheet in the POCSO court on July 4, he added.

