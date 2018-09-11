40-Year-Old Beauty Parlour Owner Killed In Suspected Robbery In Gorakhpur

Renu Singh was found lying in a puddle of blood by her husband, police said (Representational)

A 40-year-old beauty parlour owner was found dead at her home in Surya Vihar colony in Gorakhpur today, police said.

Renu Singh was alone at home when some unidentified persons murdered her, they said. Her husband who was returning home after a morning walk found her lying in a puddle of blood, they added.

Police said the jewellery Renu was wearing was missing.

SSP Shalabh Mathur said there were many injury marks on her head and other body parts.

The preliminary investigation suggests that she put up a resistance before being killed, he said.

The cupboards were lying open and things were scattered all over, Mr Mathur said.

He said the body has been sent for post-mortem. The police will be able to tell the exact reason of the death only after the report, the SSP added.