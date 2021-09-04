4 Women Among 5 Run Over By Truck After Their Vehicle Overturns In UP: Police

All passengers of the tempo fell on the road and were run over by a truck, cops said (Representational)

Five devotees, including four women, were run over by a truck when their tempo turned turtle after hitting a brick-laden tractor trolley at Buddha Circuit area in Uttar Pradesh's Shrawasti district, police said today.

Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar Maurya said the accident happened late on Friday night when 9 people of Utraula in Balrampur district were returning from Dargahm Sharif in UP's Bahraich. In Narayanpur village, the tempo hit a stationary tractor-trolley and overturned.

All the passengers of the tempo fell on the road and they were run over by a truck. "Five passengers died while three others got seriously injured," Mr Maurya said.

Those who died were identified as Nizamu, 35, Kitabulnisha, 71, Parveen, 25, Rubina, 25, and a 50-year-old woman, the police officer said.

The injured, Saira Bano, 40, Aasma, 25, and Basyauddin, 25, have been taken to the medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich for treatment.

According to a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives. He also directed the local administration to provide immediate medical treatment to the injured.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)