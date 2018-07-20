4 School Children Killed, 5 Injured As Truck Runs Them Over In Odisha

The accident took place when the children were returning home on bicycles (Representational)

At least four school children were killed and five others seriously injured when a speeding truck ran over them on the National Highway-16 in Odisha's Bhadrak district yesterday, an official said.

The accident took place near Rahanja village when the children were returning home on bicycles from Ranitel High School.

"We have received the report of death of four children and injury of five others. We are making arrangement for treatment of the injured children," Bhadrak district Collector Gyana Das told reporters.

The injured students were admitted to district headquarters hospital in a critical condition.

Angry local people set fire to the truck which hit the children and put up a road blockade demanding action against the culprits and compensation to the victims' families, Bhadrak SP Battula Gangadhar said.

Hundreds of vehicles were stranded near the accident site on the highway, connecting Chennai and Kolkata.

The driver and cleaner of the truck fled after the accident, police said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the tragedy and conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved families.

He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased.

The injured students will be given free treatment, Mr Patnaik said.