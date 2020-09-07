4 Of Family Killed, 3 Injured As Ambulance Rams Into Stationary Truck In Bihar

The incident took place in Gaura Par village when the ambulance driver lost control. (Representational)

Four members of a family were killed and three others injured when the ambulance they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck in Bihar's Nalanda district early on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in Gaura Par village in Chandi police station area when the ambulance driver lost control over the vehicle and hit the truck parked on the roadside, SHO Pankaj Kumar Singh said.

Four persons died on the spot while three other members of the family have been admitted to Chandi primary health centre, he said, adding their condition is stated to be stable.

All of them hailed from Chainpura village in Bihar Sharif police station area, Pankaj Kumar Singh said.

They were taking one of their family members to Patna for better treatment as she had sustained severe head injuries after falling from the roof of her house on Sunday, the officer said.

One of the persons injured in the road accident has claimed that the driver was in an inebriated state, he said.

The driver fled the spot after the accident and a manhunt has been launched to arrest him, Pankaj Kumar Singh added.