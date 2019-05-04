4 Killed, Including Children, As Speeding Car Runs Over Them In UP: Cops

The car also overturned and fell into a ditch. (Representational)

Four persons, including two children, resting under a tree alongside the Lucknow-Varanasi road in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh were killed after being run over by a speeding car, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place in Mahkani village and the dead were identified as Mamta Devi (30), Gudhiya Devi (32), Neeraj (5) and Suman (4), Additional Superintendent of Police Avneesh Mishra said.

The four were rushed to a local hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead, he said.

The car also overturned and fell into a ditch, he added.

The driver of the car was taken into custody and the bodies were sent for postmortem, police said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.