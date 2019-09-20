4 Killed, 40 Injured As Bus Overturns In Madhya Pradesh: Police

Police said the bus overturned after the driver lost control of the vehicle. (Representational)

Four persons were killed and 40 injured on Friday after a passenger bus overturned at Kirhai village in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, police said.

Amarpatan police station in charge RP Singh said the incident happened at around 10 am when the bus was on its way to Hinauti village.

"The driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned, killing four people and injuring 40, of whom 16 are in serious condition. Villagers from nearby areas helped in rescue operations," Mr Singh said.

He identified those killed as Kushal Prasad Pandey, Manish Mishra, Ajay Singh and Ramprakash.

"Those with serious injuries have been shifted to the district hospital in Satna. Others are being treated here," Dr Sushil Patel of the Amarpatan Community Health Centre said.

District Collector Satyendra Singh announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the families of those killed in the accident and Rs 10,000 to the injured.

