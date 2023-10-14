4 Killed, 20 Injured In Truck-Bus Collision In Rajasthan

A total of 20 persons injured in the accident are being treated at the hospital. (Representational)

Four persons died while twenty others were injured when a bus collided with a truck in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The bus was carrying passengers from Lamba Dabra village who were returning after offering prayers at a temple, they added.

When the bus reached near Kachotian village on the Pratapgarh-Banswara highway, it collided with a truck parked on the road, Suhagpura SHO Indrajit said.

The injured persons were taken to the district hospital, where four were declared brought dead, the SHO said.

A total of 20 persons injured in the accident are being treated at the hospital, he added.

