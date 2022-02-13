4 Dead As Car Rams Into Truck In Odisha

Four people, including the driver, died at the spot. (Representational)

Four people were killed and four others injured when their car rammed into a truck amid fog in Odisha's Kandhamal district in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

The accident happened around 3 am on the Berhampur-Phulbani Highway near Lahabadi village when they were returning home to Badisuga after attending a birthday party in Talipada.

Four people, including the driver, died at the spot, while the injured were admitted to a hospital. Their conditions were stated to be stable, officials said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, Regional Transport Officer Gati Krushna Samantroy said.