35-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping Differently-Abled Woman: Odisha Cops

The man offered the woman a ride, allegedly raped her at a secluded place (Representational)

Odisha Police Saturday arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly raping a physically challenged dalit woman in the Kalahandi district.

The incident took place on Thursday and the arrest was made after the survivor's family members lodged a complaint on Friday, the police said.

The incident took place at M Rampur area of Kalahandi when the 33-year-old woman was returning home from the local market. The accused offered her a ride on his motorcycle and allegedly raped her at a secluded place.

The accused also allegedly threatened the woman of dire consequences if she dared to reveal the matter outside, the police said quoting the complaint.

The medical examination of the survivor and the accused have been conducted.