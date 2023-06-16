300 People Fall Sick After Eating Food At Religious Function In Rajasthan

15 people are admitted to two hospitals at present, said health official. (Representational)

Three hundred people were taken ill after consuming food at a religious function in Rajasthan's Dausa, health officials said on Friday.

Dausa's Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Subhash Bilonia said that 300 people complained of stomach aches, vomiting after food at a religious function in the Mandawar area on Thursday night in Pakhar village.

He said that all the people were provided treatment at Mandawar, Mahua, Dausa, and nearby health centres and most of them were discharged after first aid.

Mr Bilonia said 15 people are admitted to two hospitals at present.

