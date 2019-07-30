3-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped By 2 Men In Rajasthan

The police have arrested three men in the case. (Representational)

A 3-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Rajasthan Alwar district on Sunday, the police said. Three men have been arrested by the police.

"An FIR was registered against four people yesterday. They raped the child, took a picture of the incident and circulated it online. Three people have been arrested in this regard," Alwar Superintendent of Police Anil Deshmukh said.

"The accused and the victim are from the same village. Two of the accused raped the girl. The other two assisted them in committing the crime," he said.

The police have filed a case against the accused and sent the child for medical examination.

