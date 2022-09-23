3 Siblings Who Lost Their Way Reunited With Parents In Maharashtra

A woman constable and a Railway Protection Force personnel spotted them, police said. (Representational)

Three siblings in the 5-10 age group who left home in the Ambivili area of Maharashtra's Thane district and were loitering at the local railway station after getting lost were reunited with their parents by police, an official said on Friday.

The children, including two girls, had left home on Thursday when their parents had gone out to work and reached Ambivili railway station, Inspector Avinash Andale of Kalyan railway police said.

"A woman constable and a Railway Protection Force personnel spotted them. The three told them they had lost their way after leaving home. The woman constable took the help of a social worker and traced the mother, who works as a domestic help in the area," he said.

The incident comes amid rumours in the Thane-Palghar belt about the presence of child lifters, though police have denied there has been any case of a minor getting abducted in the two districts.

