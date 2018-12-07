3 Of A Family Arrested In Indore Over Rape Of 14-Year-Old Girl

The girl was taken to a cremation ground by the accused. (Representational)

Indore police arrested three members of a family on Thursday for allegedly torturing and raping a girl after telling her family that she could lead them to hidden treasure.

Ajay Sonane (23) was accused of raping and torturing the 14-year-old girl while his mother Sunita Sonane (40) and grandmother Geeta Sonane (65) were accused of helping him, said inspector Neeta Derwal of Gandhi Nagar police station.

A complaint was filed against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), the police officer said.

Waseem Iqbal, director of NGO Childline which helped rescue the girl, said that Ajay allegedly told the girl's family that the girl, being a 'breech birth' (born with legs first), could lead them to hidden treasure.

It was necessary to subject her to some "black magic rituals" so that she would reveal whereabouts of treasure, he allegedly told the family.

Ajay then took the girl to a cremation ground where he allegedly gave her sedatives and raped her.

He also allegedly made the girl walk on burning pieces of charcoal and flogged her, according to the police.

