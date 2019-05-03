3 Labourers Die While Cleaning Septic Tank In Maharashtra

The labourers were cleaning a septic tank in at housing society. (Representational)

Three labourers died in Maharashtra's Palghar due to exposure to toxic gases while cleaning a septic tank in a housing society, the police said today.

"The three labourers, between the 25 to 35 years of age, went into the septic tank to clean it. They possibly inhaled toxic gases and died inside," they added.

The police have registered a case against 8 people for negligence.

The bodies of the labourers were pulled out by the fire brigade personnel and a team of disaster management cell.

