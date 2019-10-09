3 Killed, Several Injured As Car Overturns In Gujarat's Bharuch District

Three persons were killed and as many others injured in Bharuch

Three persons were killed and as many others injured when the car they were travelling in overturned in Bharuch district of Gujarat, police said today.

The car driver, Chhatrasinh Chauhan, was speeding at the time of the accident which occurred on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday on Amod-Sarbhan road, around 78 kms from the Bharuch district headquarter, a police official said.

He said the driver, who survived in the accident, has been charged for rash and negligent driving and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The deceased, identified as Mukhtar Ali Saiyed, Mohammad Sheikh, and Nitin Chandra, were residents of Amod village in Bharuch district.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.