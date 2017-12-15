3 Kg Tumour Removed From 65-Year-Old Man

A three kg tumour located between the heart and lung of a 65-year-old man was removed at the AMU's medical college here, it was announced on Thursday.It was a rare case as the tumour had been present and growing since birth in the body of an Aligarh resident Hemendra Gupta Arya, said Professor MH Beg, who led the surgical team in the six-hour operation at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College of the Aligarh Muslim University.Even though the man had been living with the tumour all his life, it was diagnosed only recently after he complained of severe pain, said Dr Beg.Mohammed Azam Haseen, who was also in the team, said Mr Arya's age made the surgery challenging.