3 Burned To Death, 5 Injured In Car-Autorickshaw Collision In Tripura

The police are yet to ascertain the identity of third passenger. (Representational)

Three people were charred to death and five others injured when a CNG-run autorickshaw collided with a car on National Highway-8 at Amtali, the police said on Sunday.

Around 8 pm on Saturday, the speeding autorickshaw rammed into the Agartala-bound four-wheeler, following which its CNG cylinder exploded, West Tripura Superintendent Ajit Pratap Singh told reporters.

"Three passengers in the auto rickshaw were burned to death on spot, while the driver managed to jump out with heavy burn injuries. One bike rider, behind the autorickshaw, also suffered injuries. Three other passengers in the four-wheeler sustained cuts and bruises," he said.

Two deceased have been identified as Pradip Biswas, 18, and Litan Shukla Das, 32. The police are yet to ascertain the identity of third passenger who died in the autorickshaw, the SP said.

All five injured have been admitted to Gobinda Ballav Panth hospital here, Singh said, adding that the condition of two were stated to be critical.