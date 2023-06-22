3 Dead, 1 Injured As Bikes Slip Into Canal In UP: Cops

The bikes lost control and fell into a canal near Kubri Pathera village here, Manjari Rao said. (File)

Three persons were killed and another injured when their motorbikes slipped into a canal in the Sant Nagar area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday when four persons were returning from a marriage function on two bikes, Circle Officer Manjari Rao said.

The bikes lost control and fell into a canal near Kubri Pathera village here, Manjari Rao said.

The victims were rushed to a hospital, where Pramod (21) and Manish (20) were declared dead, while Rambabu (24) died during treatment, the police said.

The fourth victim, Janaki is undergoing treatment and her condition was stated to be stable, they added.

