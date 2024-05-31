3 Children Killed As Truck Rams Several Vehicles At UP Railway Crossing

The station in-charge said the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

A container truck rammed into several vehicles waiting at a railway crossing here on Friday, leaving three children dead, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Kamarouli police station Avnish Kumar Singh said many vehicles were parked in front of the BHEL gate due to the closure of the railway crossing when the accident took place.

Four children travelling in a car were injured and rushed to the Community Health Centre Jagdishpur. While three children died, another is being treated for injuries.

SHO Singh said the deceased children have been identified as Adnan (11), Fatima (13) and Afreen (14).

All of them are residents of the same village in Sultanpur district.

