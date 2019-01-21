3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Maharashtra's Palghar Twice In Three Hours

Seismic activity was witnessed in the area after a lull of about a month: Official (Representational)

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Palghar region in Maharashtra on Sunday. It jolted the state around 6:40 pm and second at 8:59 pm.

The tremors were registered in and around Dundalwadi near Dahanu around 6.40 pm, said Vivekananda Kadam of the district disaster management cell.

Seismic activity was witnessed in the area after a lull of about a month, he added.

A Central team had visited areas of Palghar district which frequently experience tremors last month

Residents of neighbouring areas also experienced weak tremors.

It was the second tremor within three hours that struck the region but fortunately, there were no reports of casualties or damages.

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), it was located at latitude of 20.0 degrees North and longitude of 72.9 degrees ast and occurred at a depth of 5 km.

With inputs from PTI