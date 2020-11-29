28-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Found Murdered In Her Home In UP

The woman was killed with a sharp-edged weapon, police said. (Representational image)

A 28-year-old pregnant woman was killed with a sharp-edged weapon in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot on Sunday morning, police said.

The body of the woman, who was four-month pregnant, was found lying on a cot in a room of her home by her husband, SHO, Raipura police station, Sushilchandra Sharma said, adding that the incident took place in Khajuriha Kala village.

The SHO said the woman's husband has lodged a complaint against a woman and a young man of the same village, and a case was registered.

However, no reason for murder has been mentioned in the police complaint, he added.

The body of the woman has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the police said, and added that no one has been detained so far.