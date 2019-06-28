28-Year-Old Bank Officer Allegedly Stabbed In Train In Bihar, Dies

Milind Kumar worked in the Canara Bank in Jamui district.

Unidentified miscreants have killed a 28-year-old bank officer in a running train in Bihar, police said on Thursday.

Milind Kumar, who worked in the Canara Bank in Jamui district, was stabbed and his throat slit when he was travelling in the Gaya-Jamalpur Fast Passenger train on Wednesday.

"After attending a meeting at the bank, Milind boarded the train for Kiul Railway Station but was attacked with a sharp weapon between Sarari and Lakhisarai railway stations," police said.

Even after being gravely injured, Milind himself went to a hospital near Lakhisarai Railway Station but succumbed to injures due to excess bleeding, officials said.

Angry over the incident, residents, bank officials and family members of the victim staged protest, blocked the road and demanded action in the case.

Lakhisarai district police officer Manish Kumar assured the family members of Milind that the matter will be taken to higher authorities and strict action will be taken against railway police personnel who were on the train during the incident.

A case has been lodged and a probe is underway.

