26-Year-Old Man Kidnapped, Killed By Lover's Family In Rajasthan: Police

The body of the man was handed over to the family after an autopsy, police said (Representational)

A 26-year-old man in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district was allegedly kidnapped and killed by his lover's family members who were opposed to their relationship, police said on Friday.

The father, uncle and six other members of the girl's family have been charged in connection with the incident, they said.

The half-naked body of the man with multiple injuries was recovered on Friday morning from a field under Ratlai police station limits, police said.

The man was identied as Rakesh Kumar Teli, resident of Ratlai town, DSP Vijayshankar Sharma said.

Two accused, identified as Radulal Lodha (60), the father of the girl, and Badrilal Lodha (58), her uncle, were arrested while efforts are underway to search and arrest the other accused who have been identified as Jagdish Lodha, Bade Singh alias Vijay Singh Lodha and 4 other members of the family, Mr Sharma said.

Initial investigation revealed that Rakesh Teli worked as a driver for the family of the accused and was in a relationship with a girl from the family. He was spotted with the girl on Thursday noon, police said.

The accused, in order to conceal the identity of the victim, changed his clothes, mobile, other belongings and threw his body in a field away from the village, he added.

The body was handed over to the family members on Friday after conducting an autopsy, he said.