21-Year-Old Medical Student Found Dead In Hostel Room: Maharashtra Cops

A 21-year-old MBBS student of the government medical college in Maharashtra Latur was on Tuesday found dead in her hostel room, police said. Prima facie, it is a case of death by suicide, police said.

Police said the victim was a first year student of the MBBS course and was staying in a government hostel located on the college premises.

"On Tuesday morning, when her friends knocked on the door of the student's room they didn't get any response. Later, the hostel staff broke open the door and found her dead," a police official said.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and further investigation is underway.

The student was a resident of the neighbourring Aurangabad city.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)