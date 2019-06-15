20-Year-Old Man Crushed To Death By Elephant In Jharkhand

The man had gone to a hilly area in search of his cow when the incident happened.

Cities | | Updated: June 15, 2019 02:00 IST
The elephant is still on the loose and people have been advised to not venture far. (Representational)


Dumka, Jharkhand: 

A 20-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Friday, a forest official said.

The man had gone to a hilly area in search of his cow when the incident happened, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Saurabh Chandra said.

Agitated villagers blocked the Dumka-Seuri road demanding compensation for the family of the man.

The DFO said compensation could be given only after post-mortem of the body. The villagers have been warned to not venture into the hilly area.

