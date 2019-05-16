2 Wanted In Murder Cases In Madhya Pradesh Arrested From Maharashtra

Two accused in murder cases in Madhya Pradesh have been arrested. (Representational image)

Two accused in killing and kidnapping cases in Madhya Pradesh have been arrested by the Thane police in Maharashtra, an official said Thursday. The Madhya Pradesh police recently sought help from their Thane counterparts to crack a kidnapping case.

After the police here caught the two accused, their involvement in a killing case also came to light, he said.

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped from MP's Datia district on February 29. The kidnappers demanded Rs 15 lakh from the boy's family, the official said.

The Datia police traced the kidnapper's call to Thane and alerted their counterparts here, he said.

The Thane police subsequently arrested Pushpendra Singh Chandelsingh Parmar (31), the boy's uncle, and his aide Shivam Pritipal Singh (22) from Diva area here on Monday, the official said.

The boy's whereabouts were still not known, he said.

During the inquiry, the police came to know about the alleged involvement of the two accused in the killing of a 27-year-old man in MP's Bhind district last year, he said.

Parmar, Singh and one other person had a fight with the victim on September 8, 2018 in MP, following which one of them shot him with a revolver, killing him on the spot, he said, adding that the three accused fled after the incident.

In February this year, the MP police arrested one Narendra Parmar (35) in connection with the case and announced a reward of Rs 10,000 on any information about the other two, the official said. The two accused arrested from Thane were handed over to the MP police on Wednesday for further probe, he added.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.